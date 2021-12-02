UrduPoint.com

World Diabetes Day Observed At Kuwait Teaching Hospital

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and Prime Foundation observed "World Diabetes Day" at Kuwait Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Experts of various medical fields including endocrinology, juvenile (child) diabetes and pregnancy induced diabetes attended the event and discussed different aspects of disease and the measure needed for prevention of ailment.

According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 400,000 died of diabetes in the country during 2021. The IDF claimed that Pakistan had the third highest number of population living with diabetes in the world, after China and India.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sobia Sabir Ali, the renowned endocrinologist of Prime Foundation informed that audience that diabetes was fast spreading in our country affecting almost every fifth person, adding, joint effort were needed to reduce associated disability and deaths.

Dr. Sabahat Amir of Khyber Teaching Hospital stressed upon timely screening of children belonging to diabetic families in wake of rise in juvenile diabetes cases.

She said, "Insulin for Life Program" of KP was a blessing for diabetes patients.

