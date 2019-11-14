World Diabetes Day seminar held at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A seminar was held in connection with Wold Diabetes Day under the auspices of faculty of Pharmacy, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here today.

The event aimed at creating awareness about diabetes highlighting the awareness about diabetes focussing the role of pharmacists in the management of diabetes.

On this occasion, an awareness about this disease while pharmaceutical companies also exhibited their products.