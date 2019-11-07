UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Diabetes Day To Be Marked On Nov 14

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:40 PM

World Diabetes Day to be marked on Nov 14

Like other parts of the globe, World Diabetes Day will be marked on Nov 14 across the globe including Pakistan with an aim to increase awareness about the effects of diabetes and the complications caused by the disease

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Diabetes Day will be marked on Nov 14 across the globe including Pakistan with an aim to increase awareness about the effects of diabetes and the complications caused by the disease.

Healthy eating helps prevent or delay the development of diabetes.

The World Diabetes Day campaign led by the International Diabetes Federation and its member associations around the world, including the American Diabetes Association, Diabetes UK, Diabetes Australia, the Canadian Diabetes Association, Diabetes South Africa, Diabetes New Zealand and the Diabetic Association of India. These organizations arrange events at international, national and local levels.

Events included conferences, workshops and seminars for health and public policy professionals.

The distribution of information to encourage at risk individuals to be screened for diabetes. Events to highlight diabetes in local and national media, including television, newspapers and internet publications.

The World Diabetes Day bike races to increase awareness of diabetes.

The distribution of geocoins for use in geocaching (a game for global positioning systems users).

Civil leaders around the world issue proclamations on World Diabetes Day to raise awareness on diabetes in their communities. Many events aim at raising money for research into treatments for diabetes.

Diabetes is the common name for a range of conditions including diabetes mellitus type one and diabetes mellitus type two, diabetes insipidus and gestational diabetes. These are all conditions, which affect how the pancreas (an organ in the digestive system) secretes insulin or how the body reacts to this hormone.

Depending on the type and severity, diabetes is controlled by dietary measures, weight loss, oral medication or injected or inhaled insulin. There is a wide range of short and long-term complications of diabetes including foot and eye problems and vascular diseases. It is estimated that one in three residents of the United States will develop diabetes at some point in their life.

On December 20, 2006, the United Nations (UN) passed a resolution to designate November 14 as World Diabetes Day. The occasion aimed to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention and complications and the care that people with the condition need. Governments, non-governmental organizations and private businesses are encouraged to increase awareness on the disease, particularly among the general population and the media. World Diabetes Day was first commemorated on November 14, 2007, and is observed annually.

The official UN symbol for diabetes is a simple ring in the same shade of blue as is used on the United Nations Flag and many other United Nations symbols, also known as "Pantone 279". The inner diameter of the ring is 70 percent of the outer diameter. The ring is used in combination with the slogan "unite for diabetes", where the letters "U" and "N" of the word "unite" are also in UN blue colour and the other letters are in black. The ring symbol was chosen because it is easy to display and could even be painted on a wall or home-made banner. In addition, it occurs widely in nature and has been used in many cultures to symbolize unity, life, the globe and health.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India UK Resolution Internet World Australia United Nations Oral Same South Africa United States Money November December Media TV All Weight Unity Foods Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Effective measures afoot to provide healthcare fac ..

1 minute ago

Encroachments removed from various parts at Kohat

2 minutes ago

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition figure

2 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

7 minutes ago

PASSD to setup Panah Gahs, interest-free loans for ..

7 minutes ago

Smog soars to alarming level in Lahore posing thre ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.