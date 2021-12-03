World Disability Day observed in Khar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) ::Like all over the world, Disability Day was celebrated at District Headquarters Khar Hospital under the auspices of Physical Rehabilitation Center on Friday.

Dr. Wazir Khan Safi of MS Khar Hospital and Dr. Naseeb Gul of DMS graced the occasion as guests.

On this occasion, a joint walk was held regarding the service of persons with disabilities, their problems and safety and importance.

The ceremony was also attended by the staff of the Physical Rehabilitation Center and other staff of the hospital. Addressing the participants, the speakers said"Persons with disabilities are a part of our society. We can make them an important part of society by teaching them skills and training them."