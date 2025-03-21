World Down Syndrome Day 2025 Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA), Friday, observed World Down Syndrome Day 2025 under the global theme "Improve Our Support System."
The event was organized in collaboration with the Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority (SPDPA) and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh, said a statement issued here.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PDSA, Abid Lashari, speaking at the event emphasized the importance of strengthening support mechanisms for individuals with Down syndrome.
"Down syndrome is a chromosomal condition, but with proper rehabilitation services, individuals can be fully mainstreamed into society”, he emphasized.
Abid Lashari also stressed the need to improve the support system for ensuring inclusive education, employment opportunities, and socio-economic support for children and adults with Down syndrome.
Director General SPDPA Shabana Kausar, expressed the DEPD and SPDPA’s commitment to implementation of the Sindh Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 and said that before this legislation, there was a significant gap in disability rights, but today, Sindh is leading the way in rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities in Pakistan.
MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Member CMIT Ghulam Mohiddin Asim, Secretary Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development board (BBSHRRDB) Munawar Mithiani, Chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Detho, Dr. Ratna Dewan, Tariq Hussain Channar and others, at the occasion, highlighted the government's commitment to disability rights and empowerment.
The event featured discussions on inclusive policies, success stories of individuals with Down syndrome, and the need for collaborative efforts to enhance accessibility and opportunities. PDSA reaffirmed its mission to work with stakeholders in ensuring that individuals with Down syndrome receive the necessary support to thrive in all aspects of life.
