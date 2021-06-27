World Drug Day observed in City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :On the occasion of World Drug Day, an awareness program and walk was organized in Peshawar by the Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise awareness among the youth about the harmful effects of drugs.

The event was attended by doctors, civil society activists, journalists and people from all walks of life, including members, attended.

District Officer for Social Welfare and Younis Afridi while addressing the awareness program said that more than 120 people were undergoing treatment at the Drug Rehabilitation Center in Peshawar.

He said steps had been taken to guide them so that they could prove to be a good citizen for a decent job after becoming healthy.

Speaking to the participants of the event, senior journalist Tariq Afaq said that we all had to play a joint role for the prevention of drugs. The young generation wants a successful future not only to stay away from addiction but also to warn others about it he added.

He said that everyone had a responsibility to cooperate with the government to stop the scourge of drugs.

The participants, on the occasion, appreciated the anti-drug measures taken by the Social Welfare Department.

At the end of the event the participants also walked carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-drug slogans.