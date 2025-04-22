World Earth Day 2025: Minister Calls For Collective Action To Protect Planet
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pakistan joined the global observance of World Earth Day 2025 on Tuesday, with Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Mussadiq Malik, emphasizing the need for collective action to protect the planet.
Under the global theme "Our Power, Our Planet," Dr. Malik stressed that addressing the climate crisis requires immediate and unified efforts. "The solution to the climate crisis lies in our hands," he said in his Earth Day message, highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change.
The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transitioning to clean energy, calling it a "top priority.
"
Initiatives such as "Roshan Pakistan," green stimulus programs, and promoting electric vehicles remain key focuses.
Dr. Malik urged practical steps like tree planting, water conservation, and reducing plastic use, stating, "Through unity, awareness, and innovation, we can heal the Earth."
He also underscored Pakistan’s active role in climate leadership and efforts to build a "safer, more sustainable future" in sectors like water, energy, food, health, and education.
Pakistan, among the countries most affected by climate change, faces pressing environmental challenges, making mitigation efforts "imperative," the minister added.
