World Earth Day: Experts Seek Raising Awareness Among Masses To Save Earth The Natural Resources

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 04:59 PM

World Earth Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Friday to raise awareness among the masses about the negative environmental impacts of ill conceived development projects and other unintelligent human interventions

In Mirpur, a ceremony to observe the Day was hosted in a local college on Friday where speakers called for creating awareness among the masses about the earth including various forms of degradation and environmental hazards it suffers from.

The college students were apprised of the importance of natural resources such as water, hills, wild life and deserts for the human life. The students were also informed about the necessary measures to keep these resources intact in natural form.

Speakers emphasized that the natural resources could be saved only through protecting the earth so that coming generations could also marvel at the beauty we inherited from the generations before us.

