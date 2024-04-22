Open Menu

World Earth Day Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

World Earth Day observed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) World Earth Day was observed here in Sargodha under the auspices of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) on Monday.

According to District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah, the district the rescue station held an awareness rally in which rescue officers, rescuers, members of Human Development Foundation including rescue scouts and volunteers participated.

The participants hold banners inscribed with slogans for tree plantation, and care of land and trees awareness. Similarly, awareness banners were displayed on rescue stations, emergency vehicles and important chowks and pamphlets were also distributed among citizens to create awareness about Earth safety.

He said that the instructors of the Community Safety Training Wing had organized workshops in connection with 'World Earth Day' in various schools and colleges and also planted saplings there.

Related Topics

World Punjab Vehicles Sargodha Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

 Punjab govt started implementing environment-fri ..

 Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making ..

Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes

42 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

2 hours ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

3 hours ago
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan