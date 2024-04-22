World Earth Day Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) World Earth Day was observed here in Sargodha under the auspices of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) on Monday.
According to District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah, the district the rescue station held an awareness rally in which rescue officers, rescuers, members of Human Development Foundation including rescue scouts and volunteers participated.
The participants hold banners inscribed with slogans for tree plantation, and care of land and trees awareness. Similarly, awareness banners were displayed on rescue stations, emergency vehicles and important chowks and pamphlets were also distributed among citizens to create awareness about Earth safety.
He said that the instructors of the Community Safety Training Wing had organized workshops in connection with 'World Earth Day' in various schools and colleges and also planted saplings there.
