World Earth Day Observed At IUB, Seminar, Walk Held To Mark The Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 10:10 PM

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Friday observed World Earth Day and organized a seminar, awareness walk, and tree planting as per directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the university

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Friday observed World Earth Day and organized a seminar, awareness walk, and tree planting as per directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the university.

The event was attended by a large number of Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, Professors, and students. Earth Day is celebrated all over the world on the 22nd of April every year.

The process of survival and evolution on Earth has been going on for millions of years and will continue in the future. However, due to human activities, the natural balance of the earth has deteriorated to a great extent, which has endangered the survival of plants and animals.

Some 600 million years ago, dinosaurs became extinct. The planet is facing the effects of climate change, deforestation, depletion of animal habitats, declining eco-friendly agriculture, pollution, and many more.

However, the risk can be reduced by raising awareness. We need to stop using pesticides, and plastic bags, make reusable paper use popular, and take steps to save water.

The use of paper can be reduced, especially in today's digital age with the availability of e-mail and projectors. Energy should also be saved which will directly reduce our expenses.

