World Earth Day: Scientists Suggest Wise Use Of Natural Resources

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:51 PM

World Earth Day: scientists suggest wise use of natural resources

Scientists at an international seminar have called upon the need to utilize natural resources in a wise manner for existence of all living beings on earth in a healthy environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Scientists at an international seminar have called upon the need to utilize natural resources in a wise manner for existence of all living beings on earth in a healthy environment.

They were addressing an online international seminar organized by Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) on the eve of World Earth Day with the slogan "Restoration of Earth Resources for Sustainable Future".

In this regard, four distinguished speakers shared the views for wise management of global resources.

First speaker Prof. Dr. M.A.K. Lodhi from Texas Tech University, USA emphasized on the water conservation in Pakistan and its environmental awareness and education. Second speaker Dr. Muhammad Akram, Former Director, Columbia University Mailman school of Public Health, New York, USA urged the Pakistan people to be careful and act responsibly in upcoming third wave of COVID 19. Further, he stressed on the preventive measures to control the spread of Covid-19 at local, regional and global level. Third speaker Prof (r) Dr.

Muhammad Ali from PU Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology focused on the use of raw and natural products to make strong immune system in human being and pointed out about the availability of natural products that can boost the human health.

CEES Principal Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad highlighted the current Climate Change challenge in Pakistan and their effects on human health and food security. He said that protection of environment was a collective responsibility of every human being in the world. He said, "We must make efforts to improve our environmental situation if we wanted to survive on earth. It is our responsibility to give a better environment to our next generations." He said that policy makers must take input from academia for making environment protection and rehabilitation policies and must benefit from the research work being done in the relevant areas.

A number of national and international professionals, researchers and academician participated in the event via zoom, Facebook and physically following COVID-19 SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

