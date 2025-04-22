World Earth Day: Students lead campaign against environmental hazards

As the world comes together to celebrate World Earth Day 2025 on Tuesday, the students from three private schools in Pabbi, Nowshera district, took to the streets in a determined call to action—rallying against plastic pollution to protect both human health and aquatic life

Gathering outside the office of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Pabbi, students from The Educators, Smart School, and Khan school System participated in a one-hour environmental drive, collecting and disposing of over 30 kilograms of raw plastic waste.

The initiative, organized in line with this year’s Earth Day theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," highlighted the critical role of youth in the global movement to safeguard natural ecosystems.

This year’s theme calls for stronger action against environmental hazards, especially the escalating threat of plastic and environmental pollution that continues to choke rivers, oceans, and landscapes.

“We are gathered here to pass a strong message that we are united against plastic pollution and committed to making our environment clean and neat,” said Haider Ali, Administrator of The Educators School, Pabbi Campus.

“These students are the future guardians of our planet, and we are proud to see them lead with such dedication.”

The cleanup campaign was met with support and applause from passersby, many of whom joined in, inspired by the enthusiasm of the young environmentalists.

The event also served as an educational opportunity for both students and community members about the dangers of improper plastic disposal and the importance of sustainable habits.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Muhammad Nafees from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Peshawar provided historical context and deeper insight into the global significance of Earth Day.

“Earth Day was first observed in 1970, inspired by Senator Gaylord Nelson and Denis Hayes, a Harvard student,” Dr.

Nafees explained.

“They were alarmed by the rising levels of air and water pollution in the U.S. and sought to channel the energy of student movements into environmental awareness. Since then, Earth Day has become a global call for ecological balance and conservation.”

He emphasized that Earth Day is not just a symbolic event, but a reminder of humanity’s interdependence with nature.

“We must stop viewing ourselves as separate from nature. Our well-being, economy, and future all depend on a thriving, healthy planet,” he added.

Dr. Nafees urged citizens to take small but impactful actions—like reducing plastic usage, conserving water, and planting trees—which can collectively lead to significant environmental improvements.

Earth Day is observed every year on April 22 in over 190 countries, including Pakistan. It brings together individuals, communities, governments, and organizations to celebrate the Earth and recommit to its protection.

As the plastic-free campaign in Pabbi concluded, the energy and commitment displayed by the students served as a powerful message of hope for clean environment.

Diyar Khan, Project Director billion Teees said that 10 new jungles were raised to combat pollution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Ghari Chandan new forest was raised at Peshawar which is bigger than Changa Manga.

Environmental Clubs in schools at Peshawar were setup to create awareness against environmental hazards and climate change.

In a world facing climate change, he said deforestation, and pollution, these young changemakers are proving that it’s never too early—or too small—to make a difference. He said afforestration at large scale was imperative to make the planet worth living for future generations.

