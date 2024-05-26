World Economic Forum Lists Best Countries For Tourism In 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unveiled its much-anticipated list of the best countries for tourism in 2024, highlighting the top destinations travelers should consider for their next adventure.
The list evaluates several aspects, including infrastructure, natural resources, and environment-friendly policies.
The United States has been named the best country for tourism in 2024, while Spain follows closely as the second-best country for tourism.
The US stands out for its excellent infrastructure catering to the tourism market, providing a wealth of facilities for visitors.
Spain's rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and lively atmosphere make it a favorite among tourists seeking a mix of history and modernity.
The third place is Japan, the only Asian country to make it into the top five. France secures the fourth spot, known worldwide for its historic landmarks, exquisite cuisine, and charming countryside.
Australia is fifth, Germany comes in sixth, and the United Kingdom ranks seventh on the list. China takes eighth place, Italy takes ninth, and finally, Switzerland rounds out the top ten.
These countries, each with their own unique charm and attractions, have been recognized for providing exceptional experiences to travelers in 2024.
Whether seeking cultural immersion, natural beauty, or modern marvels, these top destinations promise unforgettable journeys.
