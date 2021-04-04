UrduPoint.com
World Economies Shaken Due To COVID-19: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

World economies shaken due to COVID-19: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the world economies had shaken due to COVID-19 as it had created problems for the national economy as well.

Talking to a private news channel, he said situation of the world was not normal due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Senator said decisions always be taken according to the ground realities and the cabinet which was headed by the Prime Minister had right to give final approval of any decision.

He said he would accept every responsibility which was give from Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding changes could be made in the Federal cabinet in coming few days.

He hoped that new Finance Minister Hammad Azhar would resolve financial issues through his capabilities and competencies, adding the government was going to second phase of development of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposition suits to the government because they had not any vision and strategy, adding the vice president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz has divided the Pakistan Democratic Movement just to fulfill her personal desires.

