UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Economy, Human Security Core Agenda Of Pakistani Govt: Moeed Yusuf

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 10:30 AM

World economy, human security core agenda of Pakistani govt: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said that Pakistan has laid out a comprehensive security plan for the world where economic and human security was the core agenda of Pakistani government.

"Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence and economic collaboration", he said this while speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

He further said that Pakistan has also shown signs of this paradigm shift where "we are focusing more on economic and human security".

"It is success of Pakistani leadership which is leaving no stone unturned in conveying this message loudly and clearly to the global audience", he added.

Pakistan has played a significant role in promoting connectivity and economic integration in the region, he said, adding that Islamabad believes economic dependency leads towards peace and security.

He said Islamabad was taking concrete measures for durable peace in Afghanistan and was trying to convince India to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.

The incumbent government was taking comprehensive measures to reduce poverty and ensure social safety, Dr Moeed said.

He said that it was imperative to make collective efforts for regional peace, adding that India must show seriousness to resolve regional issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Government

Recent Stories

IG Islamabad decides to activate Conciliatory Comm ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and international cycling fed ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Phone Call from Sri ..

7 minutes ago

HBL creates history: becomes the first Pakistani b ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Press: The UAE&#039;s leading inoculation driv ..

49 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 March 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.