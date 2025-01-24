World Education Day Observed In Balambat
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Following instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan organized a ceremony on World Education Day in collaboration with NCHD Ihya-ul-Uloom Balambat.
Bashir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dir Lower attended the ceremony as the chief guest. NCHD Assistant Director Asad Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Humayun Khan DA/AR attended the program.
The ceremony formally began with the recitation from the Holy Quran. The students presented Naat Sharif and poems.
Asad Khan, Assistant Director NCHD, along with his opening remarks, gave a detailed briefing to the Additional Deputy Commissioner General on the aims, objectives and goals of his organization.
On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan spoke in detail about the importance of education by quoting verses from the Holy Quran and said that increasing the educational rate in the motherland and educating and training the young generation on modern lines is the need of the hour. He further said that education is compulsory for every man and woman.
APP/aiq/vak
Recent Stories
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Education Day observed in Balambat3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Local Council Association delegation13 minutes ago
-
Police foils supply of Gutka, one arrested13 minutes ago
-
Dhi Rani programme: 51 couples tie the knot at Multan mass wedding ceremony13 minutes ago
-
EPI establishes free vaccination centre at New Beginning Hospital13 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police foils major narcotics Smuggling attempt13 minutes ago
-
SAU focuses on research to address agricultural challenges: VC23 minutes ago
-
Rs10mn aid distribution ceremony for Kurram victims held at Governor House23 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh meets elected Provincial Ombudsman Sindh's Ambassadors23 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 3 human-traffickers linked to Morocco boat tragedy23 minutes ago
-
Moot on quality education, modern teaching techniques organised23 minutes ago
-
Teachers, students pay tribute to armed force23 minutes ago