Open Menu

World Education Day Observed In Balambat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

World Education Day observed in Balambat

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Following instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan organized a ceremony on World Education Day in collaboration with NCHD Ihya-ul-Uloom Balambat.

Bashir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dir Lower attended the ceremony as the chief guest. NCHD Assistant Director Asad Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Humayun Khan DA/AR attended the program.

The ceremony formally began with the recitation from the Holy Quran. The students presented Naat Sharif and poems.

Asad Khan, Assistant Director NCHD, along with his opening remarks, gave a detailed briefing to the Additional Deputy Commissioner General on the aims, objectives and goals of his organization.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan spoke in detail about the importance of education by quoting verses from the Holy Quran and said that increasing the educational rate in the motherland and educating and training the young generation on modern lines is the need of the hour. He further said that education is compulsory for every man and woman.

APP/aiq/vak

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

18 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

33 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

33 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

48 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

59 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

59 minutes ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

59 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

60 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

60 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

60 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

60 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan