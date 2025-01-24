World Education Day observed in Balambat

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Following instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan organized a ceremony on World Education Day in collaboration with NCHD Ihya-ul-Uloom Balambat.

Bashir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dir Lower attended the ceremony as the chief guest. NCHD Assistant Director Asad Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Humayun Khan DA/AR attended the program.

The ceremony formally began with the recitation from the Holy Quran. The students presented Naat Sharif and poems.

Asad Khan, Assistant Director NCHD, along with his opening remarks, gave a detailed briefing to the Additional Deputy Commissioner General on the aims, objectives and goals of his organization.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan spoke in detail about the importance of education by quoting verses from the Holy Quran and said that increasing the educational rate in the motherland and educating and training the young generation on modern lines is the need of the hour. He further said that education is compulsory for every man and woman.

APP/aiq/vak