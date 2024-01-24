World Education Day Observed; KP Governor For Joint Efforts To Improve Education Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday emphasizing on united efforts to improve the education sector said that there was a need to create such an education system in the society that no child was left out of school.
Addressing a seminar organized here at the University of Peshawar in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), University of Peshawar and Dosti Welfare Organization, he said that the great responsibility lies on the institutions of higher education to see whether they are providing education according to the future needs and demands of the market.
He said that the promotion of education is a common responsibility of all of us as Muslims and Pakistani nation and there is a need to create the best educational environment in society.
The Governor said that the Federal and provincial governments are spending a large amount of their annual budget on the education sector.
“A peaceful, developed and prosperous society is not possible without education and investment in education is investment in the future of the nation,” he remarked.
He suggested strengthening of the public-private sector for promotion of education, adding, “he feels sad to see people associated with education and medical sectors protesting by blocking roads.”
The Governor urged the teachers to work hard and honestly to give 100 percent academic results in their schools.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quality education crucial for development, breaking cycle of poverty: Jane Marriott CMG OBE12 seconds ago
-
Peshawar Police chalks out security plan for general elections29 seconds ago
-
CDA taking concrete measures to protect natural beauty of capital10 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to start new journey of development after winning elections: Maulana Zia10 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab resolves dozens of public complaints: Spokesperson10 minutes ago
-
Power to remain suspended on Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat grids10 minutes ago
-
PPP always strived for middle class uplift: Bilawal10 minutes ago
-
PPP local leader shot dead in Jamshoro20 minutes ago
-
DC for intensifying crackdown against profiteers of fertilizers20 minutes ago
-
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferred with the prestigio ..23 minutes ago
-
UN Women, Japan celebrate success of women’s socio-economic resilience project30 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance40 minutes ago