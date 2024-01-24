Open Menu

World Education Day Observed; KP Governor For Joint Efforts To Improve Education Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

World education day observed; KP Governor for joint efforts to improve education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday emphasizing on united efforts to improve the education sector said that there was a need to create such an education system in the society that no child was left out of school.

Addressing a seminar organized here at the University of Peshawar in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), University of Peshawar and Dosti Welfare Organization, he said that the great responsibility lies on the institutions of higher education to see whether they are providing education according to the future needs and demands of the market.

He said that the promotion of education is a common responsibility of all of us as Muslims and Pakistani nation and there is a need to create the best educational environment in society.

The Governor said that the Federal and provincial governments are spending a large amount of their annual budget on the education sector.

“A peaceful, developed and prosperous society is not possible without education and investment in education is investment in the future of the nation,” he remarked.

He suggested strengthening of the public-private sector for promotion of education, adding, “he feels sad to see people associated with education and medical sectors protesting by blocking roads.”

The Governor urged the teachers to work hard and honestly to give 100 percent academic results in their schools.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Budget Ghulam Ali Market Muslim All Best Sad

Recent Stories

Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

8 minutes ago
 Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice Presiden ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..

23 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

1 hour ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

2 hours ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

2 hours ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

4 hours ago
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

17 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

17 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan