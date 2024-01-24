World education day observed; KP Governor for joint efforts to improve education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday emphasizing on united efforts to improve the education sector said that there was a need to create such an education system in the society that no child was left out of school.

Addressing a seminar organized here at the University of Peshawar in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), University of Peshawar and Dosti Welfare Organization, he said that the great responsibility lies on the institutions of higher education to see whether they are providing education according to the future needs and demands of the market.

He said that the promotion of education is a common responsibility of all of us as Muslims and Pakistani nation and there is a need to create the best educational environment in society.

The Governor said that the Federal and provincial governments are spending a large amount of their annual budget on the education sector.

“A peaceful, developed and prosperous society is not possible without education and investment in education is investment in the future of the nation,” he remarked.

He suggested strengthening of the public-private sector for promotion of education, adding, “he feels sad to see people associated with education and medical sectors protesting by blocking roads.”

The Governor urged the teachers to work hard and honestly to give 100 percent academic results in their schools.

APP/adi