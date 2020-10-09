World egg day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

Efforts should be made to increase egg consumption to ensure good health of people because only a healthy generation can take a country to the pinnacle of progress and prosperity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Efforts should be made to increase egg consumption to ensure good health of people because only a healthy generation can take a country to the pinnacle of progress and prosperity.

The speakers said this while addressing a seminar "Importance of Egg for Human Health" organized here on Friday to celebrate the world Egg Day at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The seminar was arranged by PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (FV&AS) with an aim to create awareness among the public about nutritional value and importance of eggs for human health.

PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman was the chief guest. Dr. Hassan Sarosh & Khalid Saleem Malik, Ex Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association, Dr. Arfan Yousaf, Dean FV&AS, Dr. Nasir Mukhtar of PMAS-AAUR and Dr. Asif from SB Eggs were also present on the occasion.

The speakers said that egg is a complete diet and replete with best kinds of protein, vitamins and minerals.

They also highlighted the real value of egg as an essential item of daily meals.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman said that the University is forming close ties with the poultry industry and could resolve challenges and problems through research.

He assured that the university would provide all-out technical support and services to the farmers for advancement of the poultry sector.

He further said that eggs have a vital role to play in feeding people around the world, in both developed and developing countries. The eggs have an excellent and affordable source of high quality protein, he added.

Earlier, in connection with the World Egg Day, a walk and egg cooking competition were also held at University. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the program. Misbah Zaib & Hijab Akhtar got first position while Ahsan Ashraf and Huzaifa & Maaz got second and third positions in the competition, respectively.