World Egg Day Celebrated At PRI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The World Egg Day celebrated here on Friday at Poultry Research Institute (PTI) with an aim to create public awareness about the nutritional value of eggs and its importance in human diet.

A seminar on importance of eggs was organized while a cooking competition was also held on the occasion. Shields and cash prizes were distributed among the participants of the competition.

The seminar was attended by Director General PRI Dr. Muhammad Kamal Nasir, Chief Executive Modern Poultry, Jan Muhammad Javed, Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Chief Executive Quality Poultry, Dr. Hassan Sarosh Akram, Dr. Shoaib from SB Group, and former DG, Research, Live Stock Punjab Dr. Abdul Rehman.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Syed Muhammad Kamal Nasir said that poultry sector was playing an important role to overcome malnutrition in the country.

He informed that Egg Day is celebrated globally on the second Friday of October every year. Pakistan was at par with most of the developing countries of the world in terms of egg production, he said adding that the availability of sufficient quantity of eggs was being ensured in the country with the cooperation of public and private sectors. Foreign exchange could also be earned through exports of the eggs, he added.

He said that the eggs had excellent and affordable source of high quality protein and emphasized the need for understanding that eggs provided complete diet with the best kinds of protein, vitamins and minerals.

He also highlighted the real value of egg as an essential item of daily life.

Jan Muhammad Javed and Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf appreciated the services of Poultry Research Institute.

At the end of the event, a walk was also organized and pamphlets were distributed among the people.

