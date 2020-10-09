UrduPoint.com
World Egg Day Observed At UVAS Ravi Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), observed the "World Egg Day" with the theme of "Eat Your Egg Today and Every Day" in a befitting manner at Ravi Campus on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), observed the "World Egg Day" with the theme of "Eat Your Egg Today and Every Day" in a befitting manner at Ravi Campus on Friday.

On the occasion, various activities, including a seminar, a walk,a documentary on Department of Poultry Production, egg nutrition presentation,a skit,egg-eating,eggshell models & egg dishes cooking competitions featured the day to create awareness among public about the nutritional value of egg and its importance for the growth of human body.

Similar activities were also held at other campuses of UVAS.

Vice-Chairman PPA Raja Attique-ur-Rehman Abbasi presided over the seminar while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dr Arshad Hanif Chaudhary, Rai Mansab Ali Kharal, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, poultry professionals from public & private organizations, PPA representatives and a large number of students from different departments of UVAS and faculty members attended.

