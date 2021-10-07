World egg day to be observed on Friday

To create awareness about the nutritional value of eggs and their importance for the growth of the human body, "World Egg Day" would be observed at the Directorate of Poultry Research Institute(PRI), Shamsabad on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :To create awareness about the nutritional value of eggs and their importance for the growth of the human body, "World Egg Day" would be observed at the Directorate of Poultry Research Institute(PRI), Shamsabad on Friday.

The PRI spokesman Abdul Salam Qureshi said that eggs have a vital role in feeding people around the world, both developed and developing countries, adding two eggs daily were essential for everyone.

The day is celebrated by organizing various activities, including seminars, walk and egg dishes and eggshell model making contests, funny skits and poetry recitation etc, he added.