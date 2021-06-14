UrduPoint.com
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day On Tuesday

Mon 14th June 2021

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Tuesday

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) will be marked on June 15 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan aims to focus global attention on the problem of physical, emotional, and financial abuse of elders

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) will be marked on June 15 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan aims to focus global attention on the problem of physical, emotional, and financial abuse of elders.

The day brings together senior citizens, their caregivers, and governments to combat the problem of elder abuse.

The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) happens each year on June 15th. It was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 66/127,December 2011, following a request by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA), who first established the commemoration in June 2006.

It represents the one day in the year when the whole world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations.

It also seeks to understand the challenges and opportunities presented by ageing population, and brings together senior citizens, and their caregivers, national and local government, academics, and the private sector to exchange ideas about how best to reduce incidents of violence towards elders, increase reporting of such abuse, and to develop elder friendly policies.

The purpose of the WEAAD is to encourage communities to recognize the problem of elderly abuse, and for countries to create policies that foster respect for elders and provide them the tools to continue to be productive citizens.

