Open Menu

World 'End Violence Against Women Day' Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

World 'End violence against Women Day' observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Like other parts of the world the country observed the Elimination of Violence against Women day on Monday.

This year the UN has launched the unite campaign, which will run from November 25 to December 10, under the theme ‘Every 10 Minutes, a woman is killed. #NoExcuse. Unite to End Violence against Women’.

This campaign highlights that in 2023, every 10 minutes a woman lost her life to violence, and made it a part of their campaign theme.

This 2024 campaign Every 10 Minutes, a woman is killed across the world. #NoExcuse. Unite to End Violence against Women will draw attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women to revitalize commitments, call for accountability and action from decision-makers.

Within the UN Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993, defines violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations November December Women From

Recent Stories

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on ..

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..

32 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

2 hours ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

2 hours ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

5 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

5 hours ago
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

6 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

7 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan