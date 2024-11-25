World 'End Violence Against Women Day' Observed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Like other parts of the world the country observed the Elimination of Violence against Women day on Monday.
This year the UN has launched the unite campaign, which will run from November 25 to December 10, under the theme ‘Every 10 Minutes, a woman is killed. #NoExcuse. Unite to End Violence against Women’.
This campaign highlights that in 2023, every 10 minutes a woman lost her life to violence, and made it a part of their campaign theme.
This 2024 campaign Every 10 Minutes, a woman is killed across the world. #NoExcuse. Unite to End Violence against Women will draw attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women to revitalize commitments, call for accountability and action from decision-makers.
Within the UN Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993, defines violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”
