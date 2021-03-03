World Engineering Day to be marked tomorrow

Like other parts of the globe,World Engineering Day will be marked on March 4 (Thursday) in Pakistan to highlight role of engineering in development and human welfare

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Engineering Day will be marked on March 4 (Thursday) in Pakistan to highlight role of engineering in development and human welfare.

UNESCO's General Conference announced March 4 as World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development during its 40th session in November 2019 (40 C/64), to raise awareness of the role of engineering in modern life, which is essential to mitigate the impact of climate change and advance sustainable development.

UNESCO is placing a high priority on activities that promote awareness of engineering as a career, as well as on those that demonstrate the importance of youth studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Special programmes would be organized to highlight importance of engineers in and their crucial role for sustainable development. Different universities will hold walk, talk shows and discussion programmes to mark the day.

