World Environment Day-2021 celeberates across GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :World Environment Day-2021 celebrated across Gilgit Baltistan here.

In this connection, rallies and awareness walls were held across GB under the theme of ecosystem restoration' and focus on resetting our relation with nature.

Main program was held at Shardu city where Raja Nasir Hussain, Minister Tourism & Environment, Vice Chancellor, Uinversity of Baltistan, Kalsoom Farman, MLA & Member Senate UoBS, Deputy Commissioner Skardu,Conservator Forest, community leaders, members of civil society & students of University of Baltistan participated in Awareness Walk to mark "World Environment Day-2021".

Awareness walk jointly organized by UoBS, District Administration, Forest Dept & various civil society organizations, started from Satpara Chowk and ended at Forest City Park Skardu.

On the occasion,Minister Environment, Vice Chancellor, Deputy Commissioner, Conservator Forest & others addressed the walk participants, planted trees, visited poster exhibition by students, distributed souvenirs and certificates & studied banners & awareness materials signifying the unique environmental heritage of GB.

Similarly,another major awareness walk was started from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) office Gilgit and ended at Heli Chowk Jutial Gilgit in which people from various governmental, nongovernmental organizations, students and teachers from different educational institutions participated.

On the occasion,Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Environment GB Sumair Saeed, Secretary Local Government GB Heji Zulfiqar and Director EPA GB Shazad Shegri addressed the participants and highlighted the importance of the day and appealed the general public regarding the protection of our ecosystem.