World Environment Day 2021 marked at Sindh Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday said that hosting the World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) was a great honour and acknowledgment of efforts of Pakistan in reducing the impact of climate change and global warming.

"We are honoured to host this year's World Environment Day and lend our support to global restoration efforts", he remarked.

He was addressing an event organized in connection with World Environment Day here at Governor's House here on Sunday.

The event was arranged in collaboration with the 'Clean and Green Karachi' (CGK). Farah Rehman was the coordinator of CGK.

Governor Ismail said that Government of Pakistan planned to expand and restore the country's forests through a '10 billion Tree Tsunami' spread over five years. The campaign includes restoring mangroves and forests, as well as planting trees in urban settings, including schools, colleges, public parks and green belts.

"30 different trees had already been planted, spread over one acre, under the urban forest plantation campaign, at Governor House; out of which 12 trees were of fruits and 18 of other species", he added.

Imran Ismail said that Pollution was not just an environmental crisis, it was also a humanitarian crisis, threatening people's livelihoods, harming health and well-being, and the 'Waste Wise Cities Tool' was an important and impact focused tool coming at the best time, which will contribute to effective solutions on the ground.

"Only with healthy ecosystems we can enhance people's livelihoods, counteract climate change and stop the collapse of biodiversity", he observed.

Farah Rehman of CGK said that the celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by the government, individuals and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment.