'World Environment Day' Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

'World Environment Day' observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Sukkur on Friday announced that it would hold a Seminar on June 5 here, in connection with 'World Environment Day' to highlight the issue of waste of food and preventing such an undesirable social trend.

On the other side, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Fatima Foundation and district administration had also arranged a walk and debate competition among youth in that regard, to mark the day on issues related to the environment, climate change, sanitation, conservation of water and power resources, deforestation and for prevention of wastage of food resources.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IGHDS Dr Jameel Ahmed Shakeel, the governmental organizations, political parties, and other relevant organizations were required to launch their own awareness campaigns and efforts for the cause of the environment.

More Stories From Pakistan

