World Environment Day observed at IMSciences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Centre for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience (CWC), in collaboration with the Gym Club at the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar, commemorated World Environment Day 2023 in the Lincoln Corner of the university.

According to a press release issued on Monday, a panel discussion was held wherein the guest speakers discussed plastic waste, how it can be recycled, and how it affects the environment.

The faculty members, along with other members of the panel, stressed the importance of behavioural change when it comes to plastic use in daily life and the need for a green campus and eco-friendly practices.

The guest speakers were Muska Mukhtar, faculty member, Engr. Bakhtiar Khan, Gym Club Captain, Dr Muhmmad Rafiq, Professor of Environmental Economics at IMSciences, and M. Rameez Rashid, Renewable Energy Research Associate at CWC IMSciences.

After the guest speakers' talk, a competition among students was carried out, judged by the guests. The premise of the competition was "recycling the plastics around us to make something useful out of it".

The top two creative ideas were awarded cash prizes.

Later, the students walked with faculty members around the campus with placards and banners.

They highlighted the importance of the reduction and reuse of plastics and the promotion of sustainable alternatives.

World Environment Day is an annual event held on June 5 to raise awareness and inspire action to tackle different factors affecting our environment.

It was started by the United Nations Environmental Program in the year 1973 and has continued ever since. This year, the focus is on beating plastic pollution by 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.