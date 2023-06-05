UrduPoint.com

World Environment Day Observed At IMSciences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

World Environment Day observed at IMSciences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Centre for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience (CWC), in collaboration with the Gym Club at the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar, commemorated World Environment Day 2023 in the Lincoln Corner of the university.

According to a press release issued on Monday, a panel discussion was held wherein the guest speakers discussed plastic waste, how it can be recycled, and how it affects the environment.

The faculty members, along with other members of the panel, stressed the importance of behavioural change when it comes to plastic use in daily life and the need for a green campus and eco-friendly practices.

The guest speakers were Muska Mukhtar, faculty member, Engr. Bakhtiar Khan, Gym Club Captain, Dr Muhmmad Rafiq, Professor of Environmental Economics at IMSciences, and M. Rameez Rashid, Renewable Energy Research Associate at CWC IMSciences.

After the guest speakers' talk, a competition among students was carried out, judged by the guests. The premise of the competition was "recycling the plastics around us to make something useful out of it".

The top two creative ideas were awarded cash prizes.

Later, the students walked with faculty members around the campus with placards and banners.

They highlighted the importance of the reduction and reuse of plastics and the promotion of sustainable alternatives.

World Environment Day is an annual event held on June 5 to raise awareness and inspire action to tackle different factors affecting our environment.

It was started by the United Nations Environmental Program in the year 1973 and has continued ever since. This year, the focus is on beating plastic pollution by 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Related Topics

Peshawar World United Nations Water Lincoln Rashid June Event Top

Recent Stories

Govt proposes increased taxes on imported luxury i ..

Govt proposes increased taxes on imported luxury items in FY2023-24 budget

16 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores op ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores opportunities to Accelerate inno ..

55 minutes ago
 Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras A ..

Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras Al Khaimah fully sold out

55 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding Islamic teachings for the fem ..

59 minutes ago
 Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMAR ..

Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMART 7 series is now available na ..

1 hour ago
 German Embassy hosts ‘Climate Talks’, exhibiti ..

German Embassy hosts ‘Climate Talks’, exhibition on energy transition at Kha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.