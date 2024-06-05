World Environment Day observed at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur celebrated World Environment Day to raise awareness about environmental protection and sustainability.

This year's theme is Restoring Land, Stopping Desertification, and Combating Drought.

In his message, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar emphasized the important role of educational institutions in promoting environmental responsibility and innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

He said, "As an academic institution, it is our responsibility to let us play an exemplary role in promoting sustainable practices and educating future generations about the importance of protecting our environment."

The participants said, "Awareness of plastic pollution's effects on marine life and the benefits of renewable energy sources is very important.

"

Director Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi said, "The plantation campaign is also organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur."

The initiative aimed to increase green cover and contribute to long-term environmental benefits.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur's World Environment Day concluded with a pledge ceremony where participants pledged to reduce plastic use, conserve resources, and take concrete steps to promote environmental awareness in their daily lives.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, former registrar and dean, Prof. Dr. Muqshof Ahmed, Dr. Adnan Bukhari, additional director of student affairs, Dr. Muhammad Latif, principal officer of state care, faculty members, and students were present.