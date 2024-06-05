Open Menu

World Environment Day Observed At IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:21 PM

World Environment Day observed at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur celebrated World Environment Day to raise awareness about environmental protection and sustainability. 

This year's theme is Restoring Land, Stopping Desertification, and Combating Drought

In his message, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar emphasized the important role of educational institutions in promoting environmental responsibility and innovative solutions to environmental challenges. 

He said, "As an academic institution, it is our responsibility to let us play an exemplary role in promoting sustainable practices and educating future generations about the importance of protecting our environment." 

The participants said, "Awareness of plastic pollution's effects on marine life and the benefits of renewable energy sources is very important.

Director Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi said, "The plantation campaign is also organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur." 

The initiative aimed to increase green cover and contribute to long-term environmental benefits. 

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur's World Environment Day concluded with a pledge ceremony where participants pledged to reduce plastic use, conserve resources, and take concrete steps to promote environmental awareness in their daily lives. 

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, former registrar and dean, Prof. Dr. Muqshof Ahmed, Dr. Adnan Bukhari, additional director of student affairs, Dr. Muhammad Latif, principal officer of state care, faculty members, and students were present.

Related Topics

World Agriculture Drought Student IUB

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

5 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

9 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

17 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

18 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan