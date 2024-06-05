World Environment Day Observed At SMIU
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Department of Environmental Sciences of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) observed World Environment Day on Wednesday by organising a seminar at Senate Hall.
The speakers said that the environmental issues are posing a great threat to all species on the Earth including human beings, hence every individual has to contribute to resolving the environmental issues by planting trees and in other ways.
President of Cliff Pakistan Mujeeb Ur Rehman shared his invaluable insights, inspiring the students to develop new research ideas focused on environmental issues. He emphasised the critical theme of the year “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience”.
Rehman's words resonated deeply to recognise the urgent need to safeguard the planet’s land resources and combat the challenges of desertification and drought.
In-charge Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences at SMIU, Dr Hina Shehnaz expressed gratitude for Rehman's valuable insights and enlightening words, noting their potential to inspire new research ideas focused on addressing environmental issues. She said that stakeholders must join hands to raise awareness and take action toward the restoration of land and building resilience against environmental threats.
Earlier, Dean of Information Technology, Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr Hina Shehnaz warmly welcomed the guest. While, Lecturer of the Department of Environmental Science at SMIU, Ambreen Aziz conducted the proceedings.
A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.
