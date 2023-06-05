UrduPoint.com

World Environment Day Observed At University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM

World Environment Day observed at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS)

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed the World Environment Day on the theme 'Beating Plastic Pollution', here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed the World Environment Day on the theme 'Beating Plastic Pollution', here on Monday.

The Department of Environmental Sciences arranged an awareness walk and a seminar. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while experts in the seminar spoke about various aspects of environment. Students showcased their models for combating plastic pollution.

