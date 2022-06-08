UrduPoint.com

World Environment Day Observed In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 08:25 PM

World Environment Day observed in Abbottabad

Water Sanitation and Services Company (WSSCA) and Comsats University Abbottabad Wednesday organized an awareness seminar in connection with World Environment Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Water Sanitation and Services Company (WSSCA) and Comsats University Abbottabad Wednesday organized an awareness seminar in connection with World Environment Day.

Addressing the seminar Director Comsats Prof. Dr. Maroof Shah said that the faculty members and students of the Department of Environmental Sciences were playing their role in making the environment conducive to living and ready to work with all the institutions.

He said that Comsats has the best environmentalists who are playing their role through their research and feedback.

Prof. Maroof Shah congratulated the organizers of the event for making the program a success.

Representatives of the World Wide Fund (WWF) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also addressed the event and elaborated on the steps taken by their respective organizations for the betterment of the environment.

Earlier, while addressing the seminar WSSCA spokesperson Omar Swati discussed the challenges, issues and public attitudes towards keeping the environment clean.

WSSCA spokesperson said that wildfire is rapidly destroying the wildlife and causing deforestation along with the increase in respiratory diseases, while giving the KP Cities Improvement Project initiatives he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking measures to keep the environment clean.

Swati also highlighted the performance of WSSCA Abbottabad in eliminating air, ground and water pollution and tackling various challenges.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Company Event All Government Best

Recent Stories

Four injured over land dispute

Four injured over land dispute

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PakFlix

Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PakFlix

3 minutes ago
 PIA set to resume weekly flights for China from Ju ..

PIA set to resume weekly flights for China from June 11

3 minutes ago
 Belt and Road Online Arts Festival to offer Pakist ..

Belt and Road Online Arts Festival to offer Pakistani youth platform to show tal ..

3 minutes ago
 Zero load-shedding being observed for industrial s ..

Zero load-shedding being observed for industrial sector: Khurram Dastgir

3 minutes ago
 Long Covid may negatively impact performance at wo ..

Long Covid may negatively impact performance at work

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.