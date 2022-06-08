World Environment Day observed in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Water Sanitation and Services Company (WSSCA) and Comsats University Abbottabad Wednesday organized an awareness seminar in connection with World Environment Day.

Addressing the seminar Director Comsats Prof. Dr. Maroof Shah said that the faculty members and students of the Department of Environmental Sciences were playing their role in making the environment conducive to living and ready to work with all the institutions.

He said that Comsats has the best environmentalists who are playing their role through their research and feedback.

Prof. Maroof Shah congratulated the organizers of the event for making the program a success.

Representatives of the World Wide Fund (WWF) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also addressed the event and elaborated on the steps taken by their respective organizations for the betterment of the environment.

Earlier, while addressing the seminar WSSCA spokesperson Omar Swati discussed the challenges, issues and public attitudes towards keeping the environment clean.

WSSCA spokesperson said that wildfire is rapidly destroying the wildlife and causing deforestation along with the increase in respiratory diseases, while giving the KP Cities Improvement Project initiatives he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking measures to keep the environment clean.

Swati also highlighted the performance of WSSCA Abbottabad in eliminating air, ground and water pollution and tackling various challenges.