World Environment Day Observed In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

World Environment Day was observed in Larkana on Wednesday and a ceremony was organised at the Municipal Corporation Office in this regard

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) World Environment Day was observed in Larkana on Wednesday and a ceremony was organised at the Municipal Corporation Office in this regard.

Mayor Anwar Ali Luhar, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Professor Nusrat Shah and 1122 Service Incharge Iftikhar Ahmed. Municipal Commissioner Javed Abbasi, Chairman Union council Munir Ahmed Soomro along with Municipal Corporation, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University students and officers of 1122 Service participated in the event.

Addressing the event, Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar said, "to avoid environmental pollution, we all have to plant trees so that we can get rid of the high-temperature and heat in the future".

Vice-Chancellor Professor Nusrat Shah said that this work is not possible for any one institution or individual, for that every citizen has to play his role to make Larkana a city of gardens. "We can improve it by including the people of Maktaba Fakrah in it", he added.

On this occasion, Rescue Service In-charge Iftikhar Ahmed praised the efforts of Municipal Corporation Mayor Anwar Ali Lahar and said that they are ready to work together with the Mayor of Larkana on the vision of pollution-free air for the citizens. He said that trees play an important role in providing oxygen and the purpose of planting them is to make the surrounding environment healthy.

