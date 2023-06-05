UrduPoint.com

World Environment Day Observed In Naushehroferoze

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 09:41 PM

World Environment Day observed in Naushehroferoze

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :On the directives of Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change Muhammad Ismail Raho, Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal and Incharge SEPA Shaheed Benaziarabad Gul Amir Sumbul, a rally was taken out to in connection with World Environment Day.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, rally led by SEPA Naushehroferoze Incharge and Assistant Director Asadullah Tunio, Chemist Maqsood Ahmed Kalhooro and Fahad Hussain was started from Government High School Kandiaro and culminated at Hydri Chowk.

People belong to all walks of life participated in the rally later cloth bags were also distributed among people to motivate people about using clothes, paper and baskets instead of using plastic bags which were injurious to health.

Meanwhile, SEPA Naushehroferoze, Anmol Cotton ginners and oil mills along with school teachers planted a sapling in the factory and plants were also distributed among participants to mark the significance of World Environment Day.

