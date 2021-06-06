UrduPoint.com
World Environment Day Observed In Northwest

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Northwest school of Medicine and General Hospital celebrated World Environment Day 2021 by kicking off plantation drive within and outside the institution here on Sunday.

It is a huge honour for the government and people of Pakistan that this year Pakistan is officially hosting the World Environment Day.

The theme for the day this year is Ecosystem Restoration, with a special focus on "Creating a good relationship with Nature" and calls for urgent action to revive our damaged ecosystems.

The tree plantation campaign was inaugurated by the chief guest, DG PDA Peshawar Ammara Khan. Who addressed the students and avowed her commitment to a green and clean Peshawar with support of its people and institutions Advisor Quality Assurance Program Higher education Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shafique-ur-Rehman, Director General EPA Dr Amjad Ali Khan and Principal Northwest School of Medicine Prof Dr Noor-ul-Eman also underscored the importance of conserving and protecting the environment through personal and collective efforts.

On this occasion, the honoured guests, HoDs, students along with managerial staffs planted the trees while following SoPs.

Plantation campaign will plant trees inside the institution and will make a green belt outside the institution with greening the area in partnership with PDAAs a social sector, it is our responsibility to fulfill national and International obligations and to contribute actively to conserve and protect our Environment and to help restore our mother earth.

