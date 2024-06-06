World Environment Day: Seminar stresses proactive efforts to handle climate change problem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood has emphasised the global challenge of climate change, urging everyone to actively participate in addressing it.

He made these remarks during a seminar, organised by the PU College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES), in collaboration with the Bargad Foundation, to commemorate the World Environment Day'. Secretary Environment Punjab Jahangir Anwar, CEES Principal Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Sabiha Shaheen from Bargad Foundation, faculty members, environmental experts, and a large number of students attended the event.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood highlighted the global recognition of research conducted at the PU, with several departments, including environmental sciences, being ranked in the QS. He stressed the significant role human populations play in environmental pollution and emphasised the responsibility to mitigate it. He encouraged CEES students to engage with other university departments to raise awareness and reduce plastic usage and environmental pollution.

Jahangir Anwar outlined the Punjab government's concrete efforts to combat pollution by addressing plastic waste. He highlighted the lack of awareness regarding proper plastic use in Pakistan, contributing to its status as one of the world's countries that improperly disposes of plastic.

He mentioned the detrimental effects of plastic consumption on animals in countries like India and Kenya, expressing the government's commitment to establishing 'no-plastic bag zones' in government offices to curb environmental pollution.

Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid emphasised the urgent need for collective action from academicians, researchers, students, and government institutions to address climate change. He affirmed college students' support for government-led environmental awareness campaigns and stressed the importance of reducing plastic consumption to ensure clean drinking water and alleviate air pollution. He stressed reduction in the staggering rate of one million plastic bottles sold every minute in Pakistan and emphasised universities' role in facilitating applied research to find solutions to environmental challenges.

Sabiha Shaheen highlighted the potential of PU CEES students in contributing to a healthier environment through their skills.

An awareness documentary on environmental pollution was presented during the event, followed by an awareness rally on 'No Plastic' by the participants.