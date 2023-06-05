World Environment Day walk at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The College of Agriculture (COA), University of Sargodha (UoS) organised an awareness walk and training workshop on the World Environment Day, in collaboration with the American embassy and Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN), here on Monday.

The event was aimed to raise awareness about urgent need of environment protection, cultivating responsibility among students, and empowering them to take active part in combating the challenges posed by climate change.

The walk was led by Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Athar Nadeem, with students, faculty members and Pak-US Alumni representatives carrying banners and placards displaying messages to address environmental challenges and work towards a greener future for Pakistan.

Later, Dr Athar Nadeem, along with Dr Salma Anwar, president of Pak-US Alumni Network, and Prof Dr Zafar Hayyat, planted saplings on the college lawn, symbolising the dedication to environmental conservation.

Environmental experts and scientists delivered insightful presentations, sharing their expertise and highlighting the impacts of climate change on local ecosystems and livelihoods.

Prof. Dr. Athar Nadeem stressed the importance of promoting afforestation as a crucial step toward a greener future. He said: "As an institution of higher learning of agriculture, our responsibility is to protect the environment and contribute to the well-being of Pakistan."Principal of Agriculture College Prof. Dr. Zafar Hayyat highlighted the crucial point of environmental dangers in Pakistan and emphasized the need for ensuring environmental protection through concrete actions.