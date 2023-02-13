UrduPoint.com

'World Epilepsy Day' Walk At PINS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

'World Epilepsy Day' walk at PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Medical experts have said that more than 50 million people in Pakistan suffer from epilepsy and about 9 out of every 1,000 people in Pakistan are affected by this disease. The prevalence of this disease is around 1pc which is a very high ratio.

They said that the main cause of epilepsy after 50 years is high blood pressure, diabetes and brain tumours while effective measures can be used to control this disease. These views were expressed in the walk held at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) under the leadership of the Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Prof. Dr. Javed Akram on the World Epilepsy Day.

The caretaker minister said that there was an urgent need to promote research in the medical schools of the province. He said that a grand operation was going on in Punjab against quakes, who are playing with human lives.

He added that the PINS would create an integrated parking system for the convenience of patients and their families.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Prof. Mohsin Zaheer said that epilepsy was one of the major neurological diseases in the world which is caused by a disorder in the brain cells and patients with this disease have occasional spells. He added that the care and upkeep of such a patient becomes a permanent responsibility of his family for which they have to face long-term difficulties as well.

Prof. Asif Bashir, Prof. Ahsan Noman, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Shahid Mukhtar, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics were present. They also carried banners and pamphlets on disease awareness, prevention and symptoms.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Punjab Family From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

21 minutes ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

1 hour ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

1 hour ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

2 hours ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.