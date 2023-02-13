'World Epilepsy Day' walk at PINS

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Medical experts have said that more than 50 million people in Pakistan suffer from epilepsy and about 9 out of every 1,000 people in Pakistan are affected by this disease. The prevalence of this disease is around 1pc which is a very high ratio.

They said that the main cause of epilepsy after 50 years is high blood pressure, diabetes and brain tumours while effective measures can be used to control this disease. These views were expressed in the walk held at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) under the leadership of the Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Prof. Dr. Javed Akram on the World Epilepsy Day.

The caretaker minister said that there was an urgent need to promote research in the medical schools of the province. He said that a grand operation was going on in Punjab against quakes, who are playing with human lives.

He added that the PINS would create an integrated parking system for the convenience of patients and their families.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Prof. Mohsin Zaheer said that epilepsy was one of the major neurological diseases in the world which is caused by a disorder in the brain cells and patients with this disease have occasional spells. He added that the care and upkeep of such a patient becomes a permanent responsibility of his family for which they have to face long-term difficulties as well.

Prof. Asif Bashir, Prof. Ahsan Noman, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Shahid Mukhtar, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics were present. They also carried banners and pamphlets on disease awareness, prevention and symptoms.