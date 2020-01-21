World eying Pakistan as important country for investment: President Dr. Arif Alvi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the world is eying Pakistan as an important country for investment.Addressing the all Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conclave 2020 in Islamabad on Tuesday, the president said the world leaders consider Pakistan as an emerging power because of its geo strategic location and the human resource dividend.

The President however stressed the need for promoting domestic investment in order to further encourage the foreign investment.Arif Alvi said instead of exporting our raw and skilled manpower abroad, our focus should be to harness their talent at home by providing them the job opportunities.The President noted that the government handled the issues of trade and current account deficits with the support of masses.