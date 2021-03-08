World falling short of achieving target to reduce stunting by 50pc by 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Prevalence of childhood stunting rates fell in low income countries from 47.1 percent to 36 percent from 2000 to 2015 yet the world in general is registered to be unable to achieve the target of reducing stunting by 50 percent by the year 2025, says a report published Monday in the Lancet.

The report that is the latest series on Maternal and Child Under-nutrition Progress, including three new papers built upon findings from the previous 2008 and 2013 series that established an evidence based global agenda for tackling under-nutrition over the past decade.

Faculty from Aga Khan University are among the authors of the series of papers which conclude that despite modest progress in some areas, maternal and child nutrition remains a major global health concern, particularly as recent gains may be offset by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to compilers of the report by comparison there was little progress in the percentage of the children who are wasted in both middle and low income countries.

A new finding also shows that 4.7 percent children are simultaneously affected by both stunting and wasting, a condition associated with a 4.8 times increase in mortality.

The incidence of stunting and wasting is highest in the first six months of life but also exists in part at birth.

The Series reiterates that previously highlighted interventions continue to be effective at reducing stunting, micro-nutrient deficiencies and child deaths, emphasizing importance of delivering these nutrition interventions within the first 1000 days of life.

However, despite this evidence, program delivery has lagged behind demanding further financing to scale up proven interventions.