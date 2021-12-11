UrduPoint.com

World-famed Blogger Sam Reaches Pakistan As PIA's 'special Guest'

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:25 PM

Sam Chui, a reputed international travel and aviation blogger has arrived in Pakistan as a 'special guest' of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), national flag-carrier's spokesman Abdullah Khan informed on Saturday

According to a statement issued here, the spokesman said Sam Chui's videos related to the aviation industry and airlines had viewership of over 600 million, adding that almost all major aircraft manufacturing companies' hired services of Sam for critical review of their newly built planes.

During his visit to Pakistan, Abdullah Khan said, Sam would photograph and film the services of PIA extended to its passengers; and scenic beauty of the country's northern parts.

The visiting blogger said he had covered and made reviews of a number of airlines, but it was the hallmark of PIA that it played a key role in promotion of the aviation industry in Pakistan.

Besides, he said, PIA also played a crucial role at international level in that regard, terming it an 'interest story' which needed projection.

Sam said he came to Pakistan after nine years and always received warm hospitality from Pakistanis. "Every Pakistani whom I meet wishes to offer tea and food, which has not been seen anywhere in the world."

