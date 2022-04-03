UrduPoint.com

World Famous Archeological Site Attracting Huge Influx Amid Foreigners

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 01:50 PM

World famous archeological site attracting huge influx amid foreigners

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The world most famous archeological site Takht-i-Bai attracting a large number of people from across the country particularly foreign tourists.

Talking to APP,official of Directorate of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) said this historical site is an archaeological wonder, considered to be significant because of its unique design.

Adding he said the site is extremely important for its integrity and unique state of conservation; important also for its antiquity, being built certainly during the 1st century CE, as proven by the important inscriptions bearing the name of Gondophares (20-46 CE).

He further informed that it is really a perfect place for those who love history, antiquity and archaeology the architecture and its engineering is of high class.

It really inspires and invite every Pakistani to come and see this monument.

Its height about 500 feet a top a small hill, about 2 kilometers east of the Takht Bhai known as the heart of the Gandhara civilization, which attracts tourists, historians, archaeologists and Buddhists from across the world.

\395\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World SITE From Top Love

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

2 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

5 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

13 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.