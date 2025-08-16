World-famous Dhakki Date Season Opens, Promising Boost For DIKhan’s Rural Economy
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The sweet aroma of freshly harvested Dhakki dates has once again filled the orchards of Dera Ismail Khan as the harvesting season for this world-renowned variety gets underway. Known as the pride of the district, Dhakki dates have won worldwide acclaim for their impressive size, thick pulp, and unmatched flavor.
The Dhakki variety, originally cultivated in the Dhakki area of DI Khan, holds the honor of being the first fruit in Pakistan to secure the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) status, officially registered by the Agriculture Research Institute (ARI), Dera Ismail Khan.
Dr. Shahzada Arshad Saleem Saddozai, senior scientist at ARI, praised the relentless efforts of the institute’s research teams in achieving this milestone. “It is a matter of pride for Pakistan, and especially for DI Khan, that Dhakki has gained global recognition,” he remarked.
This season, fresh date processing is being carried out at ARI’s food Technology Laboratory under Dr. Saddozai’s supervision.
He said the Hybrid Solar Tunnel Dryer, an innovation developed locally, is making a big difference for farmers. The system uses solar energy and controlled airflow to dry dates hygienically, preserving their natural flavor, color, and quality while extending their shelf life.
“This technology is especially valuable for Dhakki dates, which are vulnerable to heavy losses during the rainy season,” Dr. Saddozai noted. He added that the dryers have so far been installed at 47 different sites, allowing growers to reduce losses, enhance market value, and improve earnings.
Local farmers also expressed optimism about the new season. Tajamul Hussain of Mianwada village said the Dhakki date is a blessing for the area and has the potential to change the fortunes of farmers if given proper support.
“We hope the government and ARI will continue to help us so we can get fair returns for our hard work,” he added.
Another grower, Abdul Latif from Paharpur, said that Dhakki dates are known across the world and deserve more attention from authorities. “If farmers are provided better facilities and marketing support, this crop can bring prosperity not only to our families but also to the region,” he remarked.
Similarly, Ghulam Rasool from Dhakki said that Dhakki dates are the pride of DI Khan and can earn Pakistan valuable foreign exchange. “We expect ARI and the government to stand with us in improving production and helping us access better markets,” he stated.
Agriculture experts say the innovation is helping transform the local date industry, giving growers new hope and boosting Pakistan’s standing in global markets.
Agriculture expert Malik Shoukat Ali said that Dhakki dates were not just a fruit but a potential driver of rural economic growth. “If proper policies are implemented, Dhakki can become a brand of Pakistan in international markets. Farmers, research institutions, and the government need to work together to increase exports and create jobs in the region,” he emphasized.
He added that the government should introduce subsidies for farmers, modern processing units, cold storage facilities, and export facilitation centers to ensure that growers get fair prices and Pakistan earns valuable foreign exchange. “By investing in infrastructure and branding, Dhakki dates can become a major export commodity, strengthening both the local and national economy,” he said.
Farmers and experts believe that with sustained institutional backing, the Dhakki date industry can become a strong pillar of the local economy and ensure better livelihoods for growers.
