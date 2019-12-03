World famous PTE academic test centre opens in federal capital

(@imziishan)

The much-awaited Pearson Test of English will now be conducted locally as the first centre of the PTE-Academic was inaugurated here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The much-awaited Pearson Test of English will now be conducted locally as the first centre of the PTE-Academic was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Vice President of the Pearson International Derek Richardson was among the dignitaries who grace the event. The event was also participated by Premila Paulraj, Director business Development Pak, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and Maldives, Waqar Ahmed Shah, Business Head-BTEC & PTE-A, Omer Fazail Business Head Resources, Fazail Mahmood Business Head Acadamic, Aisha Farooq, Commissioner Regional Tax Office-Islamabad, Muhammad Naveed Malik- Memeber General Body Federation Of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Abdul Waheed Khan- Federal Bureau of Revenue Pakistan, Mian S Nadeem- Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ejaz Abbassi VP Federation of Chamber Commerce & Industry of Pakistan and Muhammad Jamil, CEO JnS addressed the event.

Pakistan's improved security situation and positive image internationally attracts globally recognized Pearson Test English Academic facility to open and establish test centers locally providing relief to those who aspired to seek admissions in foreign universities or work abroad.

Previously, aspirants had to travel to other destination abroad to appear in PTE as it was the most popular test among the students. PTE is the smart choice when you want to study or work abroad.

The test is trusted by universities, colleges and governments around the world. It is the most unbiased proof of a candidate's English skills. The test is a computer-based English test that is more reliable and fast.

JnS education has been running PTE Academic testing in Dubai, Bahrain and Kuwait since 2012.

Candidates and students had to take long flights either to Dubai, Malaysia or Turkey to take PTE-A.

JnS Education was determined to bring this test back to Pakistan for Pakistani people and by grace of Allah Almighty, JnS achieved to open first PTE-A testing site in Islamabad in 2019.