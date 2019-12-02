UrduPoint.com
World Famous PTE Academic Test Centre To Be Inaugurated On Dec, 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:05 PM

First Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE A) centre will be inaugurated here on Tuesday providing relief to those who aspired to seek admissions in foreign universities or work abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :First Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE A) centre will be inaugurated here on Tuesday providing relief to those who aspired to seek admissions in foreign universities or work abroad.

Previously, aspirants had to travel to other destination abroad to appear in PTE as it was the most popular test among the students, said a press release issue here on Monday.

PTE is the smart choice when you want to study or work abroad. The test is trusted by universities, colleges and governments around the world.

It is the most unbiased proof of a candidate's English skills. The test is a computer-based English test that is more reliable and fast.

It is after consistent hard work and arduous effort of JnS management that brought back PTE-A back to Pakistan after it had been pulled out in Year 2012 due to the security issues in the country.

Candidates and students had to take long flights either to Dubai, Malaysia or Turkey to take PTE-A.

