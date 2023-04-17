World famous Qawwal Aziz Mian remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :World-renowned Qawwal Aziz Mian was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary here on Monday.

Aziz Mian was born in Delhi on April 17, 1942, and migrated to Pakistan after the partition of the subcontinent.

He obtained his master's degrees in Arabic, Persian language, Persian literature, urdu literature, and history from the University of Punjab.

Aziz Mian was one of the non-traditional Pakistani Qawwals. His voice was raspy and powerful. He was also famous for singing Ghazals in Qawwali style.

In addition, Aziz Mian sang poetry by Allama Iqbal, and a number of contemporary Urdu poets, including Qamar Jalalvi, Jigar Moradabadi, Tabish Kanpuri S M Sadiq, Saifuddin Saif and Qateel Shifai.

For his contributions to music, the government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance award in 1989.

With his outstanding talent in music and singing he introduced a new style of Qawwali which earned him fame across the globe.

Aziz Mian Qawwal was known for his extempore expressions while performing live concerts.

Aziz Mian died from complications of hepatitis on December 6, 2000, and was laid to rest in Multan.