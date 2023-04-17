UrduPoint.com

World Famous Qawwal Aziz Mian Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

World famous Qawwal Aziz Mian remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :World-renowned Qawwal Aziz Mian was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary here on Monday.

Aziz Mian was born in Delhi on April 17, 1942, and migrated to Pakistan after the partition of the subcontinent.

He obtained his master's degrees in Arabic, Persian language, Persian literature, urdu literature, and history from the University of Punjab.

Aziz Mian was one of the non-traditional Pakistani Qawwals. His voice was raspy and powerful. He was also famous for singing Ghazals in Qawwali style.

In addition, Aziz Mian sang poetry by Allama Iqbal, and a number of contemporary Urdu poets, including Qamar Jalalvi, Jigar Moradabadi, Tabish Kanpuri S M Sadiq, Saifuddin Saif and Qateel Shifai.

For his contributions to music, the government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance award in 1989.

With his outstanding talent in music and singing he introduced a new style of Qawwali which earned him fame across the globe.

Aziz Mian Qawwal was known for his extempore expressions while performing live concerts.

Aziz Mian died from complications of hepatitis on December 6, 2000, and was laid to rest in Multan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Delhi Music Punjab Died April December From Government Arab

Recent Stories

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

1 second ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

9 seconds ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.