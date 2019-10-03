'World Fashion Convention' to be held in Lahore

'World Fashion Convention' would be organized by Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in Lahore next month

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:'World Fashion Convention' would be organized by Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in Lahore next month.

Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator PRGMEA Ijaz A. Khokhar on Thursday said that arrangements were being finalized to hold the convention.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Razak Dawood along with the International Apparel Federation President Han Bekke were expected to inaugurate the event.

Talking to APP here,Ijaz Khokhar said that mega fashion show would present softer image of Pakistan and delegates from many countries.Renowned speakers,well-known fashion designers, buyers, brands and fashion houses would attend the mega fashion show while panel discussions, lectures and workshops about the textile and garment industry would also be held, he revealed.