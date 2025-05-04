World Fire Fighters Day Observed In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Under the auspices of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, World Fire Fighters Day was observed here in Bahawalpur.
The Punjab Emergency Service Department organized a rally. It was led by the District Emergency Officer, Dr. Baqir Hussain which marched on city roads. The rally was participated in by firefighters, rescuers, fire scouts and the personnel of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122.
Addressing the rally, Dr. Baqir said that people should adopt precautionary measures, especially when they switch on their gas or electric stoves in their kitchens. He also urged citizens must remove plugs of electric appliances including washing machines, irons, laptop chargers, mobile phone chargers and other items after completing work on them. He urged owners of all buildings to adopt fire safety systems at their buildings, especially commercial buildings.
