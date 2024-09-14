Open Menu

World First Aid Day Marked In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

World First Aid Day marked in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) In connection with World First Aid Week, under the directives of Dr. Rizwan Nasir, Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah and Rescue and Safety Officers conducted the first aid (BLS/CPR) training workshops at various colleges and universities.

The district emergency officer said that the purpose of the first aid training was to raise awareness among the public about importance of providing initial medical assistance. Trained individuals could play a positive role and save lives in any emergency situation.

Rescue 1122 has so far provided on-site first aid to 17,035 people in different emergency situations in the year 2024 alone.

Addressing the public on the occasion of World First Aid Week, the officials emphasised that every member of the society should receive the first aid training, so that in case of any emergency during travel, at home, or at the workplace, the affected can be provided immediate medical care to save human lives.

Dr. Faisal Mahmood, the Regional Emergency Officer, said that it was a responsibility of society that every individual receives first aid training from Rescue 1122, so that local people could provide timely medical assistance before the arrival of regular emergency services.

Related Topics

World Nasir Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

3 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

3 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

7 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

16 hours ago
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

16 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

21 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

21 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

21 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan