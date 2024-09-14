World First Aid Day marked in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) In connection with World First Aid Week, under the directives of Dr. Rizwan Nasir, Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah and Rescue and Safety Officers conducted the first aid (BLS/CPR) training workshops at various colleges and universities.

The district emergency officer said that the purpose of the first aid training was to raise awareness among the public about importance of providing initial medical assistance. Trained individuals could play a positive role and save lives in any emergency situation.

Rescue 1122 has so far provided on-site first aid to 17,035 people in different emergency situations in the year 2024 alone.

Addressing the public on the occasion of World First Aid Week, the officials emphasised that every member of the society should receive the first aid training, so that in case of any emergency during travel, at home, or at the workplace, the affected can be provided immediate medical care to save human lives.

Dr. Faisal Mahmood, the Regional Emergency Officer, said that it was a responsibility of society that every individual receives first aid training from Rescue 1122, so that local people could provide timely medical assistance before the arrival of regular emergency services.