World Fisheries Day at GCUF on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will observe the World Fisheries Day here on Monday, Nov 22, 2021.

In this connection, Zoology Department GCUF would arrange an awareness walk followed by a poster competition in main campus of the university.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal would lead the walk which would start from VC Secretariat at 10 a.m., a spokesman of the university said Sunday.